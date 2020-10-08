StockMarketWire.com - Miner Asiamet Resources said it had entered into a non-binding heads of agreement to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary Indokal Limited to Indonesian-based PT Wasesa Indo Nusa for $163.4 million.
Indokal held the Kalimantan Surya Kencana contract of work, including the BKM copper project, located in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia.
As part of the proposed transaction, PT WIN would also acquire Aeturnum Energy International PTE commodities trading business.
PT WIN planned to undertake an initial public offering on the Indonesian Stock Exchange in early 2021, to raise funds to develop the BKM copper project.
The propsoed transaction was subject to the completion of outstanding commercial and financial due diligence by both parties, and approvals by the Government of Indonesia and all other regulatory bodies.
After approvals, the company will enter into a binding agreement, expected to take 30 days. Asiamet would also seek shareholder approval for the deal.
At 8:40am: [LON:ARS] Asiamet Resources Limited share price was +1.6p at 4.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: