RNA therapeutics developer Silence Therapeutics has commenced a search for a US-based chief financial officer following its Nasdaq listing in September this year and ahead of the departure of the current chief financial officer.
Rob Quinn, who is based in the UK, is set to leave the company in January 2021 to take up a new position, having been appointed chief financial officer last year.
President and chief executive Mark Rothera said: 'During the course of this year the company has gradually established and grown its presence in the US with senior appointments based in Manhattan.
'In order to further exploit the potential of the US market and strengthen our engagement with US based investors, we are in the process of appointing a new US-based CFO.'
Quinn added: 'I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Silence seeing it transform through multiple partnering deals and most recently the successful Nasdaq listing.
'I believe the company is well positioned to capitalise on the many opportunities ahead and wish the team well as I move on to my next role.'
