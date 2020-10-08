StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security company Osirium Technologies has announced a contract win with a major UK high street retailer, which it secured in a competitive bid against four other privileged access management (PAM) vendors, displacing an incumbent supplier.
The company said its new client has purchased a 60-month term license for the Osirium PAM platform, including the PAM, privileged task management and privileged session management modules, with consultancy and training from Osirium Professional Services included in the contract.
Chief executive David Guyatt said: 'The fact that we have won against four other PAM competitors, including displacing an incumbent supplier, is further evidence of customers recognising the completeness of the Osirium proposition.
'The completion of the sales process in under three months is an illustration not only of increasing demand for PAM, but also of the effectiveness of our customer engagement model.'
At 9:13am: [LON:OSI] Osirium Technologies Plc share price was +6.5p at 26p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
