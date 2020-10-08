StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health has secured a five-year strategic partnership with a Japanese multinational for a reproductive health project.
Yourgene said it has entered into a technology transfer agreement with a Japanese partner which provides the partner with access to Yourgene's bioinformatics platform, the Flex analysis software and associated Knowhow.
The company reported that it expects this partnership to deliver over US$2.5 million of revenue over the contract life.
The Flex software and Knowhow will enable Yourgene Health's partner to offer in-house bioinformatic analysis and clinical screening services to the Japanese market for a reproductive health application.
Chief executive Lyn Rees said: 'We are delighted to have secured this key strategic partnership expanding and consolidating our geographical reach into Japan.
'This is a great endorsement of our analytical capabilities, and we are pleased to be able to customise these class-leading technology tools: Flex Software and Atlas Workflow Manager for our partner.'
At 9:33am: [LON:YGEN] share price was +0.25p at 20p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
