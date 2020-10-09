Interim Result
12/10/2020 E-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)
13/10/2020 Lidco Group PLC (LID)
13/10/2020 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)
13/10/2020 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)
14/10/2020 Walker Greenbank PLC (WGB)
14/10/2020 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
14/10/2020 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
15/10/2020 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
15/10/2020 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
19/10/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
20/10/2020 Mcbride PLC (MCB)
20/10/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)
20/10/2020 Tp Group PLC (TPG)
21/10/2020 Segro PLC (SGRO)
21/10/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
21/10/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
21/10/2020 Quilter PLC (QLT)
21/10/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)
22/10/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
22/10/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
22/10/2020 Relx PLC (REL)
22/10/2020 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
22/10/2020 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
22/10/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
23/10/2020 Barclays PLC (BARC)
23/10/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
23/10/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
23/10/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
26/10/2020 THG Holdings (THG)
27/10/2020 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
27/10/2020 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
27/10/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
27/10/2020 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
27/10/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
27/10/2020 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
28/10/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
29/10/2020 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
29/10/2020 Indivior PLC (INDV)
29/10/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
29/10/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)
29/10/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
29/10/2020 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
29/10/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
29/10/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
05/11/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
Final Result
13/10/2020 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
13/10/2020 Essensys PLC (ESYS)
13/10/2020 Netcall PLC (NET)
14/10/2020 Applied Graphene Materials PLC (AGM)
14/10/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)
14/10/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
14/10/2020 Mj Hudson Group PLC (MJH)
16/10/2020 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
16/10/2020 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
19/10/2020 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
20/10/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)
20/10/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)
22/10/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
28/10/2020 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
04/11/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
AGM / EGM
12/10/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
12/10/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
13/10/2020 Newmark Security PLC (NWT)
13/10/2020 APQ Global Ltd (APQ)
14/10/2020 Primorus Investments PLC (PRIM)
14/10/2020 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)
14/10/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
14/10/2020 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)
14/10/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
15/10/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
16/10/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
16/10/2020 Tungsten Corporation PLC (TUNG)
16/10/2020 Metals Exploration PLC (MTL)
16/10/2020 Loungers PLC (LGRS)
16/10/2020 K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C)
19/10/2020 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
19/10/2020 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
20/10/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
20/10/2020 Thor Mining PLC (THR)
21/10/2020 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)
21/10/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
21/10/2020 Local Shopping REIT (The) PLC (LSR)
21/10/2020 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)
21/10/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
21/10/2020 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
21/10/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
22/10/2020 1Pm PLC (OPM)
22/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust (BA69)
22/10/2020 Superdry PLC (SDRY)
22/10/2020 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
22/10/2020 Reach PLC (RCH)
22/10/2020 MobilityOne Ltd (MBO)
22/10/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
23/10/2020 Collagen Solutions PLC (COS)
26/10/2020 All Active Asset Capital Ltd (AAA)
26/10/2020 Marechale Capital PLC (MAC)
27/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
27/10/2020 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)
27/10/2020 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)
27/10/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
27/10/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
27/10/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
27/10/2020 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
27/10/2020 MyCelx Technologies Corporation (MYX)
28/10/2020 Zoetic International Plc (ZOE)
28/10/2020 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
28/10/2020 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)
28/10/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
29/10/2020 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)
29/10/2020 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)
29/10/2020 Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (RDT)
29/10/2020 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
Trading Statement
12/10/2020 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
12/10/2020 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
12/10/2020 Scapa Group PLC (SCPA)
13/10/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
14/10/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
14/10/2020 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
15/10/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
15/10/2020 Norcros PLC (NXR)
15/10/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
15/10/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
15/10/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)
15/10/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
15/10/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
15/10/2020 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
16/10/2020 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
19/10/2020 Record PLC (REC)
20/10/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
20/10/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
20/10/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
21/10/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
21/10/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)
22/10/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
22/10/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
22/10/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)
22/10/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
22/10/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
26/10/2020 THG Holdings (THG)
27/10/2020 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)
27/10/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)
27/10/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
28/10/2020 Elementis PLC (ELM)
28/10/2020 Next PLC (NXT)
28/10/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
29/10/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)
29/10/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
29/10/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
29/10/2020 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
29/10/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
29/10/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
Ex-Dividend
12/10/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)
12/10/2020 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)
14/10/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)
15/10/2020 Perpetual Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (PLI)
15/10/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
15/10/2020 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
15/10/2020 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
15/10/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
15/10/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
15/10/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
15/10/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)
15/10/2020 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
15/10/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
15/10/2020 Air Partner PLC (AIR)
15/10/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
15/10/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
16/10/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)
16/10/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
16/10/2020 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)
16/10/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
16/10/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
16/10/2020 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
16/10/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)
16/10/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
16/10/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
16/10/2020 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)
16/10/2020 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETI)
16/10/2020 Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS)
05/11/2020 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
