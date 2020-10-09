StockMarketWire.com - Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP said it had agreed to acquire global electronic trading network Liquidnet for up to $700 million.

The acquisition sum comprised $525 million in cash and a deferred payment of $50 million.

A further $125 million was payable, though contingent on the revenue performance of Liquidnet's equities business over three years.

TP ICAP said it would partially fund the deal through a $425 million equity raising, at an issue price that had yet to be determined.

'Acquiring Liquidnet is a unique opportunity to transform TP ICAP's growth prospects by materially accelerating the execution of our electronification, aggregation and diversification strategy,' chief executive Nicolas Breteau said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com