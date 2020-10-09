StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical group Diurnal detailed plans to raise up to approximately £8.0 million through a discounted equity placing and a further £2.0 million through an open offer.
The issue price of 60 pence per share represented a discount of 9.8%.
The open offer was on the basis of 2 open offer shares for every 73 existing ordinary shares held by qualifying shareholders.
Funds raised would be used primarily to support the continued development of the company's third product, Ditest as well as commencing phase III preparation activities for Chronocort in the US and progressing the group's early-stage pipeline, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
