StockMarketWire.com - British bourse operator's London Stock Exchange confirmed that it had agreed to sell its entire stake in Borsa Italiana to Euronext for €4.325 billion, plus an additional amount reflecting cash generation to completion.
The proposed sale, subjected to regulatory approvals and expected to close in the first half of 2021, came as the company said it expected that divestment of Borsa Italiana would be a condition to any European Commission's clearance for its proposed takeover of Refinitiv.
LSE said it expected to complete the Refinitiv transaction by the end of 2020 or early in 2021.
The net proceeds from the sale of its stake in Borsa Italiana would be used to pay down debt related Refinitiv transaction and for general corporate purposes, the company said.
