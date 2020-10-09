StockMarketWire.com - Waste management business Biffa said it had acquired Simply Waste Solutions, an industrial and commercial waste collection business in the south of England, for up to £40 million.
The deal included an upfront payment of £35 million and a further £5 million, contingent on the performance of the business through to 31 March 2021.
For the year ending 31 March 2020, Simply Waste reported revenues of £32 million, EBITDA of £5.2 million, operating profit of £3.1 million and gross assets of £16.4 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
