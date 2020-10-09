StockMarketWire.com - Base metal explorer Castillo Copper said its drilling campaign at the Mt oxide project in northwest Queensland, Australia, was on track to commence by mid-October after all drilling logistics were finalised.
The company had signed a contract with Depco Drilling. Compensation terms included a material proportion in script and a voluntary escrow period.
Under the current plan, while the drilling team were working on the Big One Deposit, which was estimated to take three-to-four weeks, the logistics team would complete an access road to the Arya project.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
