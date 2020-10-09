StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Oracle Power said meetings had been scheduled with officials in Pakistan with regards to its Thar Block VI venture, following delays caused by personnel changes.
The company said it understood that meetings had been diarised between 'high-ranking' government officials and officials at the country's Private Power and Infrastructure Board.
The progress, it said, followed a recent reshuffling of some of the top executives, and non-executives, in the power sector, which delayed the process last month.
'We have been advised that these meetings will set the agenda, including tabling the letter of intent, for the PPIB board meeting which is expected to follow shortly thereafter,' chief executive Naheed Memon said.
'Whilst I cannot be definite in respect to timings, I would like to emphasise that there is an obvious spirit of cooperation and this has been clear whilst we have been advancing these discussions over recent weeks and that the size, scale and national strategic importance of this project is well-understood by all parties,' he added.
'It is with considerable optimism that I look to the coming weeks and hopefully translating the hard work conducted by the Oracle team and our consortium partners into quick progress of the project.'
