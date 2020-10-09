StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology company DeepVerge said been granted an extension to the deadline to make an offer for Modern Water from the UK competition watchdog and expected an offer document would be published next week.
DeepVerge sought and obtained approval from the panel on takeovers and mergers to extend the deadline for publication of the offer document, the company said.
At 8:07am: [LON:DVRG] share price was -0.5p at 29.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
