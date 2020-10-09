FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 222.50 +13.90% British Land Company 385.30 +4.90% Land Securities Group 568.30 +3.03% Compass Group 1242.00 +2.39% Hargreaves Lansdown 1547.75 +2.20% Persimmon 2584.00 -1.41% Pennon Group 1014.00 -1.27% Ashtead Group 2926.00 -1.25% Ocado Group 2430.50 -1.20% Flutter Entertainment 12635.00 -1.10% FTSE 250 Hochschild Mining 235.70 +4.76% Centamin 162.70 +3.73% Redrow 474.90 +3.46% Mitchells & Butlers 144.10 +3.22% Carnival 1061.50 +3.21% Petropavlovsk 31.03 -5.11% Renishaw 5707.50 -3.34% Dixons Carphone 98.70 -1.99% Trainline 380.30 -1.63% Fisher (James) & Sons 1267.00 -1.63% FTSE 350 Rolls-Royce Holdings 222.50 +13.90% Hammerson 18.69 +5.47% British Land Company 385.30 +4.90% Hochschild Mining 235.70 +4.76% Centamin 162.70 +3.73% Petropavlovsk 31.03 -5.11% Renishaw 5707.50 -3.34% Dixons Carphone 98.70 -1.99% Trainline 380.30 -1.63% Fisher (James) & Sons 1267.00 -1.63% AIM Gfinity 4.00 +19.40% Asiamet Resources Limited 4.95 +15.12% Okyo Pharma Corporation 10.75 +14.97% Victoria Oil & Gas 2.56 +13.27% Braveheart Investment Group 36.50 +12.31% Minds + Machines Group 5.03 -14.75% Aminex 0.40 -11.11% Webis Holdings 1.27 -8.93% Revolution Bars Group 10.50 -8.70% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.13 -7.14% Overall Market Gfinity 4.00 +19.40% Asiamet Resources Limited 4.95 +15.12% Okyo Pharma Corporation 10.75 +14.97% Rolls-Royce Holdings 222.50 +13.90% Victoria Oil & Gas 2.56 +13.27% Minds + Machines Group 5.03 -14.75% Aminex 0.40 -11.11% Webis Holdings 1.27 -8.93% Revolution Bars Group 10.50 -8.70% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.13 -7.14%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
