FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     222.50      +13.90%
British Land Company                     385.30       +4.90%
Land Securities Group                    568.30       +3.03%
Compass Group                           1242.00       +2.39%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1547.75       +2.20%
Persimmon                               2584.00       -1.41%
Pennon Group                            1014.00       -1.27%
Ashtead Group                           2926.00       -1.25%
Ocado Group                             2430.50       -1.20%
Flutter Entertainment                  12635.00       -1.10%

FTSE 250
Hochschild Mining                        235.70       +4.76%
Centamin                                 162.70       +3.73%
Redrow                                   474.90       +3.46%
Mitchells & Butlers                      144.10       +3.22%
Carnival                                1061.50       +3.21%
Petropavlovsk                             31.03       -5.11%
Renishaw                                5707.50       -3.34%
Dixons Carphone                           98.70       -1.99%
Trainline                                380.30       -1.63%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1267.00       -1.63%

FTSE 350
Hammerson                                 18.69       +5.47%
AIM
Gfinity                                    4.00      +19.40%
Asiamet Resources Limited                  4.95      +15.12%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                   10.75      +14.97%
Victoria Oil & Gas                         2.56      +13.27%
Braveheart Investment Group               36.50      +12.31%
Minds + Machines Group                     5.03      -14.75%
Aminex                                     0.40      -11.11%
Webis Holdings                             1.27       -8.93%
Revolution Bars Group                     10.50       -8.70%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.13       -7.14%

Overall Market
