StockMarketWire.com - Alternative finance investor GLI Finance detailed plans to purchases up to £500,000 of its zero dividend preference shares of no par value.
The buyback programme was expected to commence immediately and end no later than 31 December 2020.
The company had 20,791,418 zeroo dividend preference shares in issue, of which 11,541,460 shares were held by the company as treasury shares.
At 9:14am: [LON:GLIF] GLI Finance Ltd share price was 0p at 2.3p
