StockMarketWire.com - Minerals explorer Alien Metals said its technical team had completed a follow-up geological mapping and sampling programme at its Hamersley iron ore projects in Australia.
The company said 95 samples were taken across the two projects, with assay results expected in late October.
The results and detailed mapping would assist with preparation of a maiden drilling campaign.
'The findings from the recently completed field programme are extremely pleasing and further validate the company's exploration targets,' chief executive Bill Brodie Good said.
'The field work has expanded upon the previous site visit, with the validation of recent research and the potential increase in projected DSO mineralisation within both tenements.'
'It should be noted that the field team advised how busy both areas were in terms of neighbouring companies working in the region which further encourages us to push on with both projects.'
At 9:17am: [LON:UFO] share price was +0.06p at 0.73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
