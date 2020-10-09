StockMarketWire.com - Property company British Land said it would resume dividends, hailing improved rent collection in September, owing to increasing footfall as lockdown restrictions eased.
Dividend payments would be resumed and be paid semi-annually at 80% of underlying earnings a share, and the company intended to declare interim dividend on this basis in November, the company said.
As at 8 October, the company collected 69% of the total amount, comprising 91% of offices rent and 50% of retail rent. This compared to the collection rate of 36% for retail reported in the week after the June quarter date, the company said.
'In a similar manner to the June quarter, we expect September quarter rent collection to improve further over the coming weeks,' the company said.
In September, footfall was 84% of the same period last year, which represented a continuation of the consistent improvement in footfall seen since the re-opening of non-essential retail in June.
Like-for-like retail sales in September for stores that were open were 90% of the same period last year, the company said.
Rent collection for the June quarter stood at 74% as the company continued active discussions with its retail occupiers about the payment of rent.
At 9:21am: [LON:BLND] British Land Company PLC share price was +16.1p at 383.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
