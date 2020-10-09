StockMarketWire.com - Consultancy businesses owner Aquila Services said it had sold its 25% stake in 3C Consultants, a company providing IT consultancy services to the housing sector, under a share buyback arrangement.
3C had paid a cash consideration equivalent to Aquila's original cost of investment of £219,345 plus 15%.
At 9:25am: [LON:AQSG] Aquila Services Group Plc share price was 0p at 26p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Latest share price and company details: