StockMarketWire.com - Brazil-focused port logistics company Ocean Wilsons said its container terminals handled 1.2% more volume in the third quarter.
Combined volumes from the Rio Grande and Salvador terminals increased to 279,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, up from 275,000 year-on-year.
At 9:38am: [LON:OCN] Ocean Wilson Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 635p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
