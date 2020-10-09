StockMarketWire.com - Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income, which makes loans to energy companies, said it had participated in a recapitalization of a specialty rental provider of containers to the oil and refining sectors.

The rental provider's sponsor invested over $100 million of new cash equity and the lenders put up a total of $225 million to completely refinance the existing capital structure.

At closing on 1 October, $7.4 million was committed by Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income.

The first lien term loan had a maturity of October 2024 and an expected all-in yield to maturity of 10.4% for the company.


At 9:58am: [LON:RCOI] share price was +0.01p at 0.66p



