StockMarketWire.com - Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income, which makes loans to energy companies, said it had participated in a recapitalization of a specialty rental provider of containers to the oil and refining sectors.
The rental provider's sponsor invested over $100 million of new cash equity and the lenders put up a total of $225 million to completely refinance the existing capital structure.
At closing on 1 October, $7.4 million was committed by Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income.
The first lien term loan had a maturity of October 2024 and an expected all-in yield to maturity of 10.4% for the company.
At 9:58am: [LON:RCOI] share price was +0.01p at 0.66p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
