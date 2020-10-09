StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Gfinity said it had commenceda process to explore potential offers for the company as it sought strategic options to deliver shareholder value.
The company said it was not currently in discussions with, or in receipt of an approach from, any potential offeror as of yet.
While the company said it believed that it could continue on its current pathway towards profitability it was 'important to explore all strategic options to capitalise on the potential market opportunity and to deliver shareholder value, including options for making acquisitions, forming partnerships, separating the activities of the group or a potential sale of the company.'
'The board has concluded that such a review would benefit from taking advantage of the dispensations available from certain provisions of the City Code on Takeover & Mergers in commencing a "formal sales process" and has appointed finnCap as its financial adviser with regard to this process,' the company said.
At 9:58am: [LON:GFIN] Gfinity Plc share price was +0.73p at 4.08p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
