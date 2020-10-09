StockMarketWire.com - Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever noted that an exit tax bill had been tabled in Holland that could potentially affect its plan to shift its headquarters entirely to the UK.
The bill had been tabled in the Dutch parliament by opposition party GroenLinks.
'We will carefully review the bill to assess any potential impact on our proposals for unification,' Unilever said.
'As previously disclosed, the boards intend to proceed with their proposals provided that, in the boards' view, unification remains in the best interests of Unilever, its shareholders and other stakeholders as a whole.'
In its merger prospectus issued in August, Unilever warned that an exit tax bill 'of some €11 billion' would not be in the interests of its shareholders.
At 1:12pm: [LON:ULVR] Unilever PLC share price was +25p at 4838p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
