StockMarketWire.com - Security company G4S, which is currently the subject of a hostile takeover bid from GardaWorld, said it had received a rival approach from Allied Universal Security Services.
G4S said it had revealed the new approach in response to recent press speculation.
Allied Universal had made an 'expression of interest' regarding a possible takeover bid, G4S said.
'There can be no certainty that an offer will be made for the company by Allied Universal, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made,' it added.
At 1:16pm: [LON:GFS] G4S PLC share price was +9.2p at 210.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: