StockMarketWire.com - Commercial flooring and construction services company Mountfield posted a fall in first-half profit after the pandemic crunched construction activity.
Net profit for the six months through June fell to £81,000, down from £719,000 year-on-year.
Revenue slumped to £5.8 million, down from £9.1 million.
Mountfield said it expected a substantial reduction in turnover and net profit for the full calendar year.
'We are disappointed to report that the group's performance and profitability that had improved substantially over the last few years have deteriorated significantly in the current year,' chairman Peter Jay said.
'Turnover and net profit for the period are substantially lower than those achieved in the corresponding periods of the previous two years.'
'The substantial deterioration in performance was caused primarily by the contraction in demand for construction services caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.'
'At this relatively early stage it is not possible to determine whether the contraction is a temporary phenomenon or whether its effect will continue to be felt over the longer term.'
'The group's executive directors are continually monitoring the market to ensure that the group will be in a position to react quickly to any changes and opportunities as they arise.'
At 1:30pm: [LON:MOGP] Mountfield Group PLC share price was -0.2p at 0.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: