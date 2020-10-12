StockMarketWire.com -

CA

15/10/2020 13:30 New motor vehicle sales


CH

15/10/2020 07:30 PPI
15/10/2020 07:30 Import price index


CN

15/10/2020 04:00 PPI
15/10/2020 04:00 CPI


DE

13/10/2020 07:00 CPI
13/10/2020 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment


ES

14/10/2020 08:00 CPI


EU

14/10/2020 10:00 Industrial production


FR

14/10/2020 09:00 IEA oil market report
15/10/2020 07:45 CPI


IE

15/10/2020 11:00 Goods exports and imports


IT

15/10/2020 09:00 Industrial turnover & orders


JP

14/10/2020 05:30 Revised industrial production
15/10/2020 05:30 Revised retail sales


UK

13/10/2020 01:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
13/10/2020 07:00 Labour market statistics
15/10/2020 09:30 Bank of England credit conditions survey
15/10/2020 09:30 Bank of England quarterly bank liabilities Survey


US

13/10/2020 13:30 CPI
13/10/2020 13:30 IMF World Economic Outlook published
14/10/2020 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
14/10/2020 13:30 PPI
14/10/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
15/10/2020 10:30 IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings plenary session
15/10/2020 13:30 Import & export price indexes
15/10/2020 13:30 Unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
15/10/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
15/10/2020 16:00 EIA weekly petroleum status report

