StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Scotsgold Resources said it had raised £3 million from a share placing to fund a doubling of production at its Cononish gold and silver mine in Scotland.
New shares in the company were issued at 110p each.
Cononish was set to become Scotland's first commercial gold mine by 30 November.
The funds would also be used to increase exploration activities and roll out systematic programmes across a 2,900 square kilometre licence portfolio in the Grampian Terrane of Scotland.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: