StockMarketWire.com - Romania and Tunisia focused miner Vast Resources said it was targeting final approval of the debt financing for its Baita Plai polymetallic mine in Romania by December.
Vast Resource said independent consultants had now been engaged by an international banking institution.
Finalisation of the term sheet was subject to completion of technical, environmental and legal due diligence
Vast and it and its bank were targeting the finalisation of a binding term sheet by the end of November.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: