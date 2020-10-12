StockMarketWire.com - Power control component supplier XP Power said its expected its annual performance to be towards the top end of current analyst expectations afts its third-quarter revenue jumped 28%.
XP Power also announced that chief executive Duncan Penny would retire at the end of 2020, to be replaced by chief financial officer Gavin Griggs.
On a constant currency basis, revenue for the three months through September had risen 32%.
Orders in the third quarter rose by a more modest 1%.
The company said it was entering the final quarter of 2020 in a healthy position, with an order backlog of £125.7 million, compared to £138.2 million year-on-year.
The backlog was due to Covid-19-related healthcare demand experienced in the first half and an ongoing cyclical recovery in the semiconductor equipment manufacturing sector.
'While demand across all sectors remains generally encouraging, healthcare orders have now normalised, and we do not expect a repeat of the exceptional demand experienced earlier in the year,' XP Power said.
'Our manufacturing facilities have successfully increased production to fulfil this demand, underpinning a robust third quarter revenue performance and our outlook for the final quarter.
'The board anticipates the group's performance for full year 2020 will be towards the top end of current analyst expectations, although we remain conscious of potential risks arising from a second wave of Covid-19 and the resultant global macroeconomic impact, and ongoing trade tensions.'
'The board remains confident in the long-term market opportunity for the group, supported by the structural growth drivers in the marketplace, and in our ability to capture this opportunity.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
