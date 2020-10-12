StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its coronavirus antibody treatment would advance to two separate phase-three clinical trials at sites in and outside the US that would begin in the coming weeks.
One trial would evaluate the safety and efficacy of AZD7442 to prevent infection for up to 12 months, in about 5,000 participants.
The second trial would evaluate post-exposure prophylaxis and pre-emptive treatment in about 1,100 participants.
The combination of two trials was also designed to reduce the risk of resistance developed by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the company said.
AstraZeneca was planning additional trials to evaluate AZD7442 in about 4,000 patients for the treatment of Covid-19.
The company had received around $486 million of US government support for the development and supply of AZD7442.
'AstraZeneca plans to supply up to 100,000 doses starting towards the end of 2020 and the US Government can acquire up to an additional one million doses in 2021 under a separate agreement,'the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: