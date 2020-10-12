StockMarketWire.com - Middle East and Africa focused payments company Network International said it expected to report a 17% drop in annual revenue, which it said was at the top end of its guidance range.

Revenue in the third quarter also had fallen 17%, which the company said marked an improvement from the 23% decline experienced in the second quarter.

'With improved trading momentum, we have seen a pick-up in some revenue streams that are initially at a lower margin, but drive revenue delivery over the medium term,' the company said.

'We therefore expect underlying net income in line with current market expectations.'






