StockMarketWire.com - International Airlines Group said Alex Cruz was standing down as chief executive of its British Airways unit.
Cruz would be replaced by Aer Lingus chairman and chief executive Sean Doyle, though he would remain as British Airways non-executive chairman.
Aer Lingus chief corporate affairs officer Donal Moriarty would become interim CEO of the Irish carrier, with a permanent appointment to be announced in due course.
IAG also announced that it had appointed Level CEO Fernando Candela to the new position of chief transformation officer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
