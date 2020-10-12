StockMarketWire.com - British Airways owner International Airlines Group said British Airways chairman and chief executive Alex Cruz would step down as CEO and be replaced by Aer Lingus chairman and chief executive Sean Doyle amid a senior management shake up.
Cruz would remain the airline's non-executive chairman.
At Aer Lingus, Donal Moriarty, currently, the airline's chief corporate affairs officer, would become interim chief executive, with a permanent appointment to be announced in due course, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
