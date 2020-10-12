StockMarketWire.com - Transport corridor analytics group Maestrano said chief executive Andrew Pearson was standing down, to be replaced by Nicholas Smith from 11 January.
Smith has been the company's head of global sales since November 2019.
'Andrew has done a superb job as CEO, with flawless execution of a complex merger and establishing processes and practices that will serve the company for years to come,' chairman Chairman said.
'The board recently completed a long term business plan and agreed that our product leadership warranted increasing focus on complex machine learning solutions in the transport sector, hence this decision.'
'Nick is planning to relocate to the UK in January to focus on growing our northern hemisphere customer and partner base.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: