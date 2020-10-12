StockMarketWire.com - Fund management company Jupiter Fund Management said Edward Bonham Carter would step down as a board member and from his executive position as vice chairman following the company's 2021 annual general meeting, to take up a new role focusing on the company's stewardship and corporate responsibility activities.
Carter's new role allowed him 'greater flexibility to manage his portfolio of external appointments, whilst enabling Jupiter to benefit from his considerable expertise in responsible investing,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
