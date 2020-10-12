StockMarketWire.com - Telecom services provider to businesses Toople said it had won two new contracts, with an investment management group and a property management company.

The contract with the investment manager had a three-year duration and would facilitate a move away from traditional telephony infrastructure to a cloud-based platform.

The second contract was five years' long and involved providing services to a large property management, and sales and letting business based in England's east.




