StockMarketWire.com - Telecom services provider to businesses Toople said it had won two new contracts, with an investment management group and a property management company.
The contract with the investment manager had a three-year duration and would facilitate a move away from traditional telephony infrastructure to a cloud-based platform.
The second contract was five years' long and involved providing services to a large property management, and sales and letting business based in England's east.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: