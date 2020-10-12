StockMarketWire.com - Immunotherapies developer Scancell said it had raised £30 million from funds managed by US specialist healthcare investor Redmile.
Scancell said it was also planning raise around £3 million from an open offer of shares.
Both raisings had an issue price of 13p per share, with the Redmile investment comprising a share subscription of around £12.1 million and a convertible not offering of around £17.9 million.
Scancell said it would use the proceeds to extend the utility of its antibody products and platforms.
They would also be used to accelerate and broaden its development pipeline of new potential novel therapies and increase funding available for its Covid-19 vaccine.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
