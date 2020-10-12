StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate company Great Portland Estates reported it had collected 61% of rent of the September quarter and said that while rental collection and occupancy rates had improved since March, many sectors remained challenged.
For the quarter to 30 September 2020, 61% of rents due was secured within seven working days, up from 57% seen in the June quarter. To date, September quarterly recent collection had risen to 63%, the company said.
For September, the company had collected 73% of rent to date.
In total for the year so far, the company said it had collected 65% of all rent due, or 73%, up from 69% in June including amounts available from rent deposits.
In the quarter, the company delivered a number of sectional completions at its development at Hanover Square, W1, with the remainder of the exepcted to be completed over the coming weeks with the final sectional completion, that of the courtyard, expected in November, the company said. At 8:02am: [LON:GPOR] Great Portland Estates PLC share price was -1.8p at 641.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
