StockMarketWire.com - Property company LondonMetric Property said it had collected 94% for rent that was due up to October.
A further 3% was expected to be received imminently, 2% was currently being deferred under previously agreed payment plans and less than 1% was outstanding, the company said.
No further concessions or deferrals were granted in the period and rent forgiven from the previous two quarters totaled £0.26 million, while a further £0.35 million remains unpaid.
Monthly rental concessions represented 5% of the rent roll with a further 13% of rent paid monthly in line with contractual obligations, the company said.
'We are witnessing an increasing trend of occupiers shifting away from monthly payment concessions back to paying quarterly under the terms of their lease,' it added.
At 8:19am: [LON:LMP] Londonmetric Property PLC share price was +0.6p at 226.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: