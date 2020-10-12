StockMarketWire.com - Sports-betting and gaming group GVC said it had been awarded four sports-betting licences in Germany.
The terms of the licence included a wagering limit of €1,000 euros per month that can be increased to €10,000 subject to certain criteria being met, or further to €30,000 for 1% of customers, subject to enhanced due diligence and certain loss limits.
The terms also included deposit limits, in-force until customer verification processes were complete, a maximum annual bonus per customer of €100 and the inclusion of certain responsibility requirements by the licence holder.
The licences would be in effect immediately, though the timing for implementation of the terms attached to the licences were yet to be formally agreed.
GVC said it was working with the regulator on an implementation plan with terms expected to be in place in the early part of 2021.
At 8:30am: [LON:GVC] Gvc Holdings PLC share price was -21.25p at 1069.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: