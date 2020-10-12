StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements company OptiBiotix Health said it had launched meal replacement shakes and bars containing its weight management technology in Australia and New Zealand with retailers Woolworths and ChemistWarehouse
The products had been launched under the Optislim brand and would also be available at the OptiPharm online store.
These launches built on a March 2020 licence agreement granting Australian company OptiPharm exclusive use of the OptiBiome trademark in Australia, parts of Asia, New Zealand, Middle East, the Gulf States and North America.
At 8:55am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +2p at 61.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
