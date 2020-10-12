StockMarketWire.com - Gold development group Bluebird Merchant Ventures said an independent expert had now been appointed to determine the value of the South Korean projects in which the company was seeking to increase its stake to take full ownership.
The value would be determined within the next 30 days, the company said. Bluebird would be able to acquire Southern gold's 50% joint venture interest for 90% of the value of stake as determined by the expert.
Bluebird announced it had received the first tranche of funding from its South Korean funding partners to fund the project.
'Bluebird will repay the funding with gold from production at a 20% discount to the price of gold at the time of delivery of the gold. Bluebird will allocate 25% of its production to repay the funding,' the company said.
The company also said it had had been in discussions with prospective South Korean contractors to undertake work at Kochang and expected to update the market in the coming weeks that both a contract had been signed and when work would commence.
At 8:58am: [LON:BMV] Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd Ord Npv Di share price was +0.2p at 5.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: