StockMarketWire.com - Medical-imaging technology company Polarean Imaging said it had received a research unit order from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
The new 9820 Xenon Polariser system would initiate the centre's research programme using hyperpolarised noble gas imaging in oncology.
At 9:12am: [LON:POLX] Polarean Imaging Plc Ord Gbp0.00037 share price was +1.5p at 50p
