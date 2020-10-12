StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation services group The Panoply said it expected to post a rise in first-half earnings after it won more contracts.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation for the six months through September was seen rising to at least £2.4 million, up from £0.9 million year-on-year.
Growth in earnings on a like-for-like basis would be at least 25%.
Revenue would rise to at least £20.5 million, up from £13.4 million, with growth of 18% on a like-for-like basis.
The Panoply said it was confident of delivering 10-15% like-for-like organic revenue growth for the full year, with profit growth in excess of revenue growth, in line with its previously stated commercial vision.
'We are pleased to report a continued momentum for the group, following on from our record performance delivered in the first half of 2021,' chief executive Neal Gandhi said.
'The two acquisitions we made during the period have significantly enhanced our public sector offering and we are delighted to be already witnessing the benefits of these through significant contract wins and collaborative work across the group.'
'In a period which has seen significant disruption to working practices, our clients have recognised the benefits we bring as an agile, alternative digital transformation provider that can bring swift and effective change.'
