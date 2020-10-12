StockMarketWire.com - Property investor and developer Helical said it had collected 84% of the September quarter rents demanded to date, compared with 77% and 85% at the corresponding dates for June and March, respectively.
Through further cash receipts from monthly payments, the company anticipated that it would have collected between 90% and 96% of this quarter's rent by the end of December.
The company said 94.7% of all rent contracted and payable for the March quarter had been collected and 91.3% had been collected for the June quarter.
'Frustratingly, we are now on course for an ongoing period of weak economic activity with the country unlikely to emerge from this crisis before 2021,' the company said.
