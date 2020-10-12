StockMarketWire.com - Consultancy firm Science Group said it expected to beat its previous annual earnings forecasts as revenue continued track higher than hoped.
The performance of recently acquired business Frontier Smart Technologies was noteworthy in terms of both revenue and improved operating margin, Science Group added.
'While the board is using the opportunity to increase investments in the operating businesses, it is now apparent that the group's adjusted operating profit for the year ended 31 December 2020 will exceed the group's expectations as set out at the start of the year,' the company said.
Science Group added that the global economic environment remained unpredictable, with the future subject to the effects of Covid-19, Brexit and the US Presidential election.
'Realistically it is impossible to incorporate such a combination of factors into a business plan,' it said.
'The board will therefore continue its prudent operating model, making investments when financial results permit, and maintaining its primary focus on cash flow.'
'This model, which is consistently implemented in every acquisition, has delivered resilient performance over the past decade, even during the pandemic '
