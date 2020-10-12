StockMarketWire.com - Foreign exchange services provider Argentex said it expected stronger second-half performance after reporting a fall in first-half revenue, as the pandemic led to a reduction in client activity.
For the first half of the financial year ending 30 September 2020, revenue fell 14.7% to £11.8 million year-on-year.
The deferral in client trading activity, as a result of the continued macro-economic uncertainty and the effects of the COVID-19, was expected to result in stronger trading volumes in the second half of the financial year, the company said.
'The strong momentum in customer growth during the first half of the financial year along with the expected uptick in trading from the existing client base gives the Directors confidence that the results for the second half, traditionally the slightly stronger half, will deliver a material improvement on the first half results,' it added.
