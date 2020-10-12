StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Serica Energy said offshore operations had commenced at an intervention project at the Rhum field off the coast of Scotland.
Awilco Drilling's WilPhoenix semi-submersible drilling rig had arrived on location and was safely installed over the R3 well.
The current work programme would involve recovering equipment left in the well by the previous operator and removing an obstruction believed to be in place across parts of the downhole completion.
The well would then be recompleted, with rig operations planned to last about 70 days.
The R3 well was already connected to subsea production infrastructure and production was expected to start in early 2021.
At 9:40am: [LON:SQZ] Serica Energy PLC share price was +3.05p at 98.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
