StockMarketWire.com - Information systems and transport technical services group Journeo said it had received a £0.6m purchase order from Wrightbus to supply and install on-board safety and security systems for new buses.
The new buses would be manufactured between November 2020 and March 2022 in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.
At 9:46am: [LON:JNEO] share price was +1p at 47p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: