StockMarketWire.com - Education and networking services provider Wilmington said chief financial officer Richard Amos would stand down on 10 December.
He would be replaced by Guy Millward as its chief financial officer
Millward had served in senior financial roes with technology companies including Kewill, Advanced Computer Software, Imagination Technologies and most recently Quixant.
At 9:46am: [LON:WIL] Wilmington Group PLC share price was -0.5p at 126.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: