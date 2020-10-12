StockMarketWire.com - X-ray imaging products maker Image Scan it had launched a new cabinet X-ray system to be used in mailrooms and a wide range of other security screening environments.

The new system, AXIS-CXi, would be shown to potential customers for the first time at the Total Security Summit, a security technology event to be held online on Monday 12th October.






At 9:47am: [LON:IGE] Image Scan Holdings PLC share price was +0.15p at 2.6p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com