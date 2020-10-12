StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment company Tritax Big Box REIT declared an interim dividend for the period from 1 July to 30 September 2020 of 1.5625 pence per ordinary share.
The dividend would be payable on or around 13 November 2020 to shareholders on the register on 23 October 2020. The ex-dividend date would be 22 October 2020.
At 9:50am: [LON:BBOX] Tritax Big Box Reit PLC share price was +2.75p at 164.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
